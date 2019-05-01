Away record to be 'closely looked' at by Wigan Athletic bosses

Wigan Athletic’s management team will sit down next week to try to put their collective finger on the huge discrepancy between the home and away record this term.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Birmingham – on the back of the 2-1 win at Leeds on Good Friday – wasn’t enough to prevent Latics finishing with the joint-worst away record in the Championship.

That’s despite the record at the DW being in the top half of the division, ahead of Sunday’s visit of struggling Millwall.

Assistant boss Leam Richardson admits it’s not an easy situation to explain.

“It’s a number of factors involved, I don’t think you could come up with just one,” he told the Wigan Post.

“We had a lot of injuries at one stage, and we had a lot of bad luck – although we obviously can’t blame bad luck for the whole season.

“It’s something we will be closely looking at come the end of the season.

“You go back to last year and we had the best away record the club’s ever had, so we must have been doing something right then.”