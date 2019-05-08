Bad boys: The worst disciplined footballers in the Championship this season

Here's the player's with the worst disciplinary records in the English second tier this season...

1. James McClean Stoke City 11 yellow cards. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Christoph Zimmermann - Norwich City 11 yellow cards. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Adam Clayton - Middlesbrough 11 yellow cards. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Joel Lynch Queens Park Rangers 11 yellow cards. Getty Buy a Photo

View more