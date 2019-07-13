Behind-closed-doors friendly: Wigan Athletic 1 Macclesfield Town 0

Wigan Athletic continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 victory over Macclesfield Town in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Euxton.

Anthony Pilkington scored the only goal of the game with a powerful 20-yard drive that beat the Town goalkeeper at the near post.

The run-out saw Scotland international goalkeeper David Marshall making his first Latics appearances since joining the club earlier this month.

Fellow new-boy Lewis MacLeod was put through his own work-out away from the game along with Gavin Massey and Josh Windass, who are on the way back from injury.

Latics (4-2-3-1): Marshall (Trialist 45); Byrne, Dunkley (Obi 60), Kipre (Fox 60), Naismith; Morsy (Weir 60), Evans (Perry 60); Jacobs (Da Silva Lopes 60), Pilkington (Gelhardt 60), Roberts (Jolley 60); Garner (Lang 60).