'Best team in the league' awaiting Wigan Athletic on Saturday

Ian Evatt with his assistant, Latics legend Peter Atherton

That's according to Wanders boss Ian Evatt, who believes his eighth-placed side should be far higher on the ladder on account of their overall performances.

"I expect us to be number one," Evatt said. "I expect us to be first. I think we’re the best team in the league.

"People will say that’s arrogance, that’s overconfidence. But on performances I believe we’re the best team in the league.

"We should have won all those games.”

Latics return to action after a fortnight off - their second of the campaign - due to international commitments, with Plymouth having pinched leadership of League One by a point.

Bolton, meanwhile, are aiming to bounce back from last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday - their fourth of the campaign - which leaves them five points off the pace.

Evatt, though, says that is an anomaly that needs righting.

"We need to turn those excellent performances into consistent wins," he told the Bolton News. "And that’s the next stage of our development.

“There isn’t any difference, apart from possibly Cambridge, where we still had 70 odd per cent of the ball but weren’t quite ourselves, every other league game could have equalled us scoring four or five goals.

“We did at Ipswich, we did at Charlton, we did on Tuesday night (against Liverpool Under-21s), we’re capable of it.

“But there are also those occasions where we are not scoring, not taking those chances, and getting sucker-punched.

“To use the boxing analogy we dominate the whole fight and then get knocked out in the 12th round – and it can happen.”