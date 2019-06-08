Bielsa backed to sign Wolves ace | QPR near deal for ex-Rangers captain | Leeds star wanted by 'everyone' | Barnsley bid for Celtic target rejected | EFL bring in 'Rooney rule' | Bristol City want Premier League striker - Championship rumours
1. Middlesbrough to announce boss
Middlesbrough are expected to name their new boss next week. Jonathan Woodgate remains favourite to replace Tony Pulis. (Teeside Live)