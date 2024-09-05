Billinge New Street Football Club in mourning following tragic loss of 'just a great fella'

Tributes have flooded in for Joe Cunliffe

Billinge New Street Football Clube is in mourning after the sad passing of chairman Joe Cunliffe.

Described by the club as a 'very fine gentleman' and 'just a great fella', Billinge-born Joe also served as reserve-team manager, with his wife Tina fulfilling the role of treasurer.

"Joe first got in touch with us in the summer of 2021 when he was looking for a pitch for his Hawkley FC Under-16 side," read a Billinge club statement.

"Unfortunately we couldn't accommodate him then, but we kept in touch and when the pitch became available the following season he brought his - now - Under-17 side over to play under the Billinge name in the Warrington Junior Football League.

"When Joe came over to the club, he didn't just bring a set of players over. He also brought a professionalism, honesty and discipline that is rarely seen in junior football.

"Joe's career in the army and fire service - not to mention his own football career as an excellent uncompromising player - shaped that professionalism and discipline, and his players and the parents were an absolute credit to our football club and themselves.

"Along with his assistant, Craig Dickson, they produced a mightily-successful side, gaining promotion to the Premier Division in their first season with us and then finishing runners-up in their final season in junior football."

On his arrival at Barrows Farm Joe had said: “On a personal note, the move to Billinge FC feels a little like coming home. I was born in Billinge, my dad was the village police officer in the early 1970s, when we lived in one of the police houses on Main Street, and my wider family lived on London Fields. I am immensely proud to be representing Billinge FC and the village of Billinge.”

Most of all, Joe just loved being in the dug-out and, despite his aggressive cancer and exhausting chemo, he never missed a match or training session.

Incredibly, he was even in the dug-out last Saturday, masterminding another victory.

A Billinge spokesperson added: "From a personal point of view, he was a joy to deal with and we never had a cross word...and given I can start an argument in an empty room, that is some going, and tells you what a decent man he was and how much I respected him."

After retiring from the fire service, Joe wanted to be a funeral director.

Bate and Holland supported him and he had started to learn the ropes. However, ill health prevented him from pursuing his career ambition further, being diagnosed with cancer the week before he was due to start.

Away from football and work life, Joe was a devoted family man: to his daughter Abi; as stepfather to Laura and Gemma, who he has loved as his own daughters; along with Sam - his son with Tina - who plays for Billinge.

He also leaves two granddaughters, Penelope and Lily, while Laura is expecting another baby which he'll sadly never meet.

The club sends its condolences to Tina, Abi, Gemma, Laura and Sam, their extended family, and Joe's many friends in football and the wider world, and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Saturday's reserve game has been postponed as a matter of respect but - with Tina's wishes - the first team will play their game against Daten, when Billinge will have a minute's appreciation of Joe's life before kick-off.