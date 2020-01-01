Birmingham City 2 Wigan Athletic 3

Wigan Athletic recorded their first away victory of the campaign thanks to a Josh Windass-inspired five-goal thriller at Birmingham.



After months of misery and near-misses, Paul Cook's men managed to hold on to a lead and climb two places to third-bottom, one point behind Stoke City.

Windass scored one and made one at the beginning of both halves, and even teed up Cedric Kipre for what proved to be the winner just after the three-quarter mark.

And the Latics boss will hope the New Year brings about a new run of fortune that can help them move away from the lower reaches of the Championship table.

Right from the off, Latics were at it, looking nothing like a team that hadn't won in 13 matches, going ahead inside nine minutes.

Joe Williams crossed from the left and Windass couldn't miss, slotting home at the far post with aplomb.

Another Latics break then saw Williams ignore the overlapping Nathan Byrne force a decent save from Connal Trueman at full stretch.

Birmingham were struggling to stem the bleeding at this point, and almost pressed the self-destruct button to let Latics in again.

Jamal Lowe almost took advantage of a defensive lapse, with Trueman racing off his line to make the parry.

Williams picked up the rebound and fired towards an empty net, but the goalkeeper jumped off the ground to somehow deflect it behind.

Trueman was called on again to help a Kipre header round the post off a Windass corner, before the home side raised their game as half-time approached.

A cross from the left was only just in front of Lukas Jutkiewicz, before the equaliser did arrive six minutes before the break.

Kerim Mrabti pulled the trigger from 10 yards, and Jamie Jones was powerless to keep it out.

Latics made a change at the break, sending on Chey Dunkley for Kal Naismith.

And it took only five minutes for the visitors to regain the lead.

Windass did superbly to latch on to a long ball down the middle, and his touch as Trueman advanced took him round the goalkeeper.

The angle was almost impossible, but the Latics striker drilled the ball goalwards, and it ended up in the back of the net via the face of Gary Gardner and the crossbar.

Birmingham squandered an instant opportunity to level for a second time, with Nathan Byrne only half-clearing the ball to Josh McEachran.

But from the edge of the area, and with the whole goal to aim at, the ex-:Latics loanee steered the ball wide of the upright.

Gary Roberts took over from Michael Jacobs on the hour mark, and Latics opened up a two-goal advantage with 17 minutes to go.

Lee Evans' corner was a beauty, being headed back for Kipre to help the ball over the line from close range.

True to form, Latics made it difficult for themselves when they shipped again with nine minutes to go, Jacques Maghoma finding the net from close range.

Latics were indebted to Jamie Jones for pulling off a fabulous save three minutes later to keep out Alvaro Gimenez's header - and this time there was to be no late heartache.