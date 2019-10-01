'Birmingham City will support Lee Camp' says Pep Clotet after error against Wigan Athletic

Pep Clotet refused to point the finger at Birmingham City goalkeeper Lee Camp after his error handed Wigan Athletic a 1-0 victory at the DW Stadium.

Camp allowed a long-range Anthony Pilkington effort to slip under his body and, in a match of few chances, it proved the difference.

But manager Clotet said: "Lee spoke to the lads and we all support him.

"Inside the dressing room we are a team when we win and a team when we lose.

"I understand when that happens you get criticism but his confidence won't be affected because if you value everything he has done so far, he's started very well and his level has not dropped much.

"It's a position where a mistake, you pay straight away, and it gets a lot of attention but you have to value what he has done all season. I'm very happy with all his work."

Clotet felt Birmingham deserved a point from the match but added: "I'm obviously not happy because I think it was heading to a 0-0 game.

"It's not an excuse, football is football, today is against us and one day it will be for us. At the end, everything evens up and it's about getting better and better."