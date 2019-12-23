Blackburn boss: Wigan Athletic won't get relegated

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray believes Wigan Athletic are too good to be relegated from the Championship after Monday night's 0-0 draw at Ewood Park.

Latics edged an entertaining Lancashire derby in front of the Sky cameras, but once again couldn't take advantage of the chances they created.

Although they moved off the foot of the division - with Stoke now propping up the rest - Latics remain a point adrift of safety, with their winless run extending to 11 matches.

Mowbray, though, saw enough from Paul Cook's men to suggest they will climb the table in the second half of the campaign.

"I have to give credit to Wigan for the way they played," the Rovers manager said.

"Wigan are a good side, with some good players, and I don't see them being in the bottom three at the end of the season.

"They gave us plenty of problems, especially in the first half, and showed the quality they had.

"We've played against them a lot over the last two or three years, and they've always been a good football team.

"They seem to go very direct last year a little bit, but this was back to the Wigan I've recognised in the past, with good control of the game and ball movement."