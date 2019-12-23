Blackburn Rovers 0 Wigan Athletic 0

Wigan Athletic huffed and puffed but couldn't quite score the goal that would have seen them pick up a deserved victory at Blackburn Rovers.

Paul Cook's men edged a lively Lancashire hotpot for the majority, but once again lacked the killer touch in front of goal.

The point sees them move off the foot of the Championship table at the halfway mark of the campaign.

But it's now 11 points now without a win for Latics, with plenty of work to do in the second half of their second season back in the second tier. Latics enjoyed the better of the first half, with

Michael Jacobs testing former Wigan loan goalkeeper Christian Walton, who was down quickly to his right.

Josh Windass was then seemingly caught between shooting and crossing, and he sent it through the six-yard box and to safety.

A rare chance for Blackburn saw Darragh Lenihan's header force Jamie Jones into his first save of the night.

Walton was helpless moments later when Jamal Lowe lobbed the ball over his head, and he was relieved to turn and see Lenihan covering to clear the danger.

Latics skipper Sam Morsy was booked shortly before the break - his ninth caution of the campaign - although he appeared to win the ball cleanly from Corry Evans.

But the visitors picked up where they left off at the beginning of the second half, with Rovers content to play on the break.

Joe Williams, on his return from injury, took over from Gavin Massey, with Lowe sending a rasping drive inches wide of the far post.

Blackburn suffered a major blow just after the hour mark when Bradley Dack was stretchered off after coming off a distant second best in an innocuous challenge from Morsy.

But Rovers picked up from the lengthy break in play the quicker, with Danny Graham's looping header beating Jamie Jones all ends up.

Fortunately for Latics, the ball didn't beat the crossbar.

Latics thought they'd found the opener moments later when Windass nodded home from a yard, but the referee's whistle had rightly gone for foul by Jacobs on Walton.

A brilliant shimmy and strike from Morsy produced another great save from Walton, who then tipped over a bullet header from Cedric Kipre off a Jacobs cross.

Back came Blackburn and Joe Rothwell's shot was helped over by Jones, before Latics broke and a goalbound shot from Morsy was superbly blocked by Evans.

Latics switched to a back five when Chey Dunkley took over from Jacobs, but still the visitors pushed and Lowe headed wide from Windass's neat cross.

It was end-to-end stuff as the game entered the seven added minutes, with substitute Lewis Holtby forcing another good save from Jones, as honours ended even.