Blackburn swoop for Wigan Athletic old boy

Former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Christian Walton has joined Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan from Brighton.

The 23-year-old has spent the last two campaigns with Latics on loan from the Premier League outfit.

There had been speculation earlier in the summer he may even be heading back to the DW Stadium.

But Latics boss Paul Cook moved instead for David Marshall, who was in demand after parting company with Hull.

And Walton admits he can't wait to get cracking at Ewood Park.

“I've played against Rovers over the last two seasons, and I could see there was something special about the club with the manager and the players they had," he told Blackburn's official website.

“I could have stayed at Brighton, but I feel at this time in my career it’s the right choice to continue playing games.

“I want to keep progressing in my career and playing games is the main thing for any goalkeeper.

“I’ve done just that over the last three seasons and I want that journey to continue. I believe this club is the right fit.

"I want to play another season in the Championship and do as well as I can.

"My ultimate aim is to help Rovers up the table and improve on last year, and hopefully I can do that."