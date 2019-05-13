Bolton Wanderers handed 12-point deduction for next season

Relegated Bolton Wanderers will start next season’s League One campaign with a 12-point deduction, the English Football League have announced.

The move comes after Bolton announced the appointment of Paul Appleton and Asher Miller of David Rubin and Partners as the club’s joint administrators.

Wanderers filed their notice of intention to appoint administrators last week after a recent winding-up order was adjourned at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London.

“The decision was finally made for the appointments which it is hoped will ensure the continued existence of the club, one of the founding members of the Football League,” read a club statement on their official website.

“It has got to the stage where the Trust could not sit back and allow the club to go into liquidation. Decisive action had to be taken and the Trust believes the decision is in the best interests of Bolton Wanderers.”

The EFL said in a statement: “The EFL can confirm that it has been formally notified that administrators have been appointed in respect of Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

“As a result, the Club is now subject to a 12-point deduction and, in accordance with EFL Regulations, the sporting sanction will take effect next season in League One.

“The EFL will now commence discussions with the Administrators with the aim of achieving a long-term future for the Club.”