Boss Paul Cook says Wigan Athletic deserved a point against Sheffield Wednesday

Paul Cook felt that his side deserved a point, after falling to a narrow defeat to Sheffield Wednesday away at Hillsborough on Saturday.

It took a goal of considerable quality from Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo to break Latics’ resistance in the second half, beating David Marshall with a curling effort on the 56-minute mark.

And Latics will be rueing the fact that they were unable to get on the scoresheet themselves – producing a clear-cut chance either side of the interval.

It was an otherwise assured display on the road from Latics, and Cook feels that his side are unfortunate not to have left Yorkshire with a point.

He said: “I genuinely didn’t think it was a great game, there were very few clear-cut chances, and as an away team I felt we deserved a point – but unfortunately goals change games.

“But the league is what it is, and every game is tough.

“It’s demanding, the margins between winning and losing can be fine sometimes, and that’s something we’ve got to master if we want to be better.”

The defeat extended Latics’ miserable run of form on the road.

They’ve won just two games away from the DW Stadium since being promoted back to the Championship at the beginning of last season.

But boss Cook was at pains to stress that the problem on the road isn’t a psychological one.

He said: “The margins are small - we’ve lost one-nil here, two-nil at Fulham and drawn two-all at Hull recently – and you just have to keep going.

“It’s about the level of player, and the quality of player.

“If you look at Barnsley, they were unbeaten at home last year, but have moved up a level and can’t win at home now.”

Meanwhile, the game saw an impressive 13-minute cameo from 17-year-old substitute Joe Gelhardt, and Cook was full of praise for the young forward.

He said: “He’s going to be a very special player, Joe.

“He’s doing really well, and any 17-year-old who’s playing in the Championship must have a bit about them.

“We’re really pleased with his progression at the minute, and hopefully he’ll get more minutes as the season goes on.”