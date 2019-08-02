Boxers swap the ring for the football pitch to raise money for charity

A group of amateur footballers are to face a team of BOXERS in a charity football match to help raise awareness for mental health.

Wigan Wolves FC and boxers from Blundell’s Boxing Gym will lock horns at Hindley’s Kildare Street on Sunday August 25 for the mental health charity ‘Mind’.

Wigan Wolves FC

The two clubs have a shared passion in helping to raise awareness for mental health and jumped at the opportunity to organise a charity football match after it was suggested by Blundell’s Gym head coach Lee Blundell.

The day will consist of one 90-minute match between Wigan Wolves and the Blundell’s Boxers, kicking-off at 3pm.

In addition to the football versus boxing showpiece, there will also be an food and alcoholic drinks stand for the spectators to enjoy.

Tickets are available at just £5 per person, and can be purchased through the Wigan Wolves’ Facebook page or on the day of the event.

The total proceeds raised will also be split with Wigan Wolves as the South Lancs Counties newboys are aiming to be able to offer free football therapy sessions for the public in the winter months.

Wigan Wolves’ assistant manager Adam Tattersall said: “We’re really looking forward to the event. It should be a special day for both Wigan Wolves and Blundell’s Gym- especially if the weather holds out for us.

“Mental health is really important to ourselves, and Blundell’s Gym, so it’s a total honour for us all to be able to raise money for Mind, and to help raise awareness.”