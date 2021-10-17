Callum Lang on Wigan Athetic's 4-0 victory at Bolton

Callum Lang

The 23-year-old was involved in both of James McClean's goals, which sandwiched his 65th-minute effort that effectively made the game safe.

And he was quick to dedicate the victory to the 4,000 traveling fans who enjoyed their day out at Horwich.

“It was a good performance from the boys," Lang acknowledged. “We came here with the intent to get a win for the fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s class. You see the whole stand full there - with my family in as well - and it’s just really nice.

"They come and support us everywhere and it’s sold out again against AFC Wimbledon next week.

“They are going to keep supporting us, and hopefully we can keep on giving results back to them.”

Latics dominated from start to finish, with Will Keane giving them a sixth-minute lead they rarely looked like giving up.

For Lang - a product of the club's Academy - it was an extra special triumph.

“It is a really nice feeling," he added. "It’s the first league derby that I have played in, and I was excited coming here today.

“I just wanted to get a result, and it’s a really nice feeling to share the celebrations with the fans. It’s the best feeling that you can have.

"We looked dangerous on every attack and we enjoyed that today.”