Callum McManaman on why proud 10-year record will fuel Wigan Athletic at Bolton Wanderers

Callum McManaman needs no reminder of the last time Wigan Athletic lost in the league to near-neighbours Bolton Wanderers.

November 7, 2014: Bolton 3 Wigan 1.

McManaman was in the Latics team that night along with Shaun Maloney, while Andy Lonergan was between the sticks for the Trotters.

Callum McManaman skippered Latics - and scored their first goal - at Chesterfield in midweek

The game proved to be Uwe Rosler's last in charge - and he still shudders at the memory.

"That was a bad night, and a very tough time," he said. "We started the game well...I think I hit the post and the bar in the first half.

"It was 0-0 at half-time, and we got an absolute rollocking from Uwe Rosler because we weren't out of sight.

"About 15 minutes later we were three down, I managed to get one back at the end, but that was a tough night.

"You don't forget nights like that, especially when you get a bit of stick from your manager.

"We haven't lost to them for 10 years, and we need to make sure that doesn't happen this weekend.

"On the flip side, there's no better game to win than the derby, and hopefully we can get the job done again."

Latics lost at Bolton a couple of months later in the third round of the FA Cup, with future Wigan man Zach Clough netting the only goal.

But since then, Latics have won five and drawn three of their eight meetings.

"You've got to play on the edge in these games...right on the edge," added McManaman. "You go as close to the line as you can without going over, it's about getting that balance right."

Latics have a few injury doubts heading into the game, with defender Steven Sessegnon, midfielder Jensen Weir and winger Silko Thomas - who all missed the midweek defeat at Chesterfield in the Vertu Trophy round of 32 – hoping to make it.

"They did part of training on Thursday, and I would hope they will be fit for the weekend," revealed boss Maloney. "It probably won't be until Saturday that we know for sure if they're in a position to play.

"We'll give them until the last possible moment, but if I need to take a risk on a certain player, I will do that."

Saturday's game kicks-off at 12.30pm and is live on Sky Sports.