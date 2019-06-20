Cardiff City up first for Wigan Athletic, full fixture list

Wigan Athletic will get their 2019/20 Championship campaign running with a blockbuster three games, starting with ex-Premier League side Cardiff at home.

They take on Neil Warnock’s men on Saturday, August 3, before making a trip to Preston North End the following weekend and hosting Leeds United on August 17.

Their Carabao Cup first round clash, which is drawn tonight at 7pm, will take place on Wednesday, August 14.

All Championship Clubs have received two home Tuesday fixtures and two home Wednesday fixtures, with the arrangement being mirrored on the road, with the first midweek trip for Paul Cook’s men coming on Tuesday, August 20 at Middlesbrough.

The festive period sees Latics host Derby County on Boxing Day with trips to Nottingham and Birmingham on December 29 and New Year’s Day respectively.

Latics are also at home on Good Friday, facing QPR, and travel to Barnsley on Easter Monday, April 13.

Championship final day fixtures will take place on Saturday, May 2, and Latics will host another side relegated from the Premier League in Fulham at 12.30pm.



FIXTURES

Sat Aug 3 Cardiff City H

Sat Aug 10 Preston North End A

Wed Aug 14 Carabao Cup One (draw 7pm tonight).

Sat Aug 17 Leeds United H

Tue Aug 20 Middlesbrough A

Sat Aug 24 Queens Park Rangers A

Wed Aug 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 31 Barnsley H

Sat Sep 7 International Date

Sat Sep 14 Hull City A

Sat Sep 21 Charlton Athletic H

Wed Sep 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 Fulham A

Tue Oct 1 Birmingham City H

Sat Oct 5 Sheffield Wednesday A

Sat Oct 12 International Date

Sat Oct 19 Nottingham Forest H

Wed Oct 23 Derby County A

Sat Oct 26 Bristol City A

Wed Oct 30 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 2 Swansea City H

Sat Nov 9 Brentford H

Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 16 International Date

Sat Nov 23 Stoke City A

Tue Nov 26 Millwall A

Sat Nov 30 Reading H

Emirates FA Cup

2 Sat Dec 7 Luton Town A

Wed Dec 11 West Bromwich Albion H

Sat Dec 14 Huddersfield Town H

Wed Dec 18 Carabao Cup Five Sat

Dec 21 Blackburn Rovers A

Thu Dec 26 Derby County H

Sun Dec 29 Nottingham Forest A

Wed Jan 1 Birmingham City A

Sat Jan 4 Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 Bristol City H

Sat Jan 18 Swansea City A

Sat Jan 25 Sheffield Wednesday H

Emirates FA Cup 4

Wed Jan 29 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 1 Leeds United A

Sat Feb 8 Preston North End H

Tue Feb 11 Middlesbrough H

Sat Feb 15 Cardiff City A

Sat Feb 22 Millwall H

Wed Feb 26 Reading A

Sat Feb 29 West Bromwich Albion A

Sun Mar 1 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 4 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 7 Luton Town H

Sat Mar 14 Huddersfield Town A

Wed Mar 18 Blackburn Rovers H

Sat Mar 21 Stoke City H

Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 28 International Date

Sat Apr 4 Brentford A

Fri Apr 10 Queens Park Rangers H

Mon Apr 13 Barnsley A

Sat Apr 18 Hull City H

Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 25 Charlton Athletic A

Sat May 2 Fulham H

Sat May 23 Emirates FA Cup Final