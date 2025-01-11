Carlisle United man becomes Wigan Athletic's fourth January signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney believes he's signed three players in one after landing Jon Mellish from Carlisle United on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 27-year-old has become Latics' fourth signing of the January window for an undisclosed fee, following the arrivals of Arsenal defender Josh Robinson, FC Nurnberg winger Joseph Hungbo and Oxford United forward Will Goodwin.

And the Latics boss feels the club has pulled off a real coup in bringing him down from Cumbria.

Jon Mellish has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Wigan

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the football club on a three-and-a-half-year contract," said Maloney. "Jon is an excellent addition to our team because of his technical skills, competitive nature, and versatility in playing centre back, left back and in midfield. He is someone we have been monitoring for a long time, and I am pleased we were able to convince Jon to join us in building what we aspire to achieve.”

Mellish, who came through the ranks at Gateshead in his native north east, joined Carlisle in 2019, and made almost 250 appearances during his time at Brunton Park.

“It feels unbelievable," he said. "It has finally happened and I am delighted to be here. I have had really good conversations with the gaffer and Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and everything they have said aligns with me and my ambition. Growing up, Wigan was always a Premier League club so I know how big the club is and I am dying to get started and show everyone what I have got.”

Rioch added: "We have been tracking Jon for a long time and I am thrilled we have been able to secure his signature. He’s no stranger to playing in League One and although the majority of his playing career has been as a centre-back, his versatility and experience will be a huge asset to Shaun’s squad. I want to thank Carlisle United for allowing Jon to take up a new challenge with us and I wish him all the best during his time here.”

Latics have also offloaded four players this month, with loan duo Calvin Ramsay and Joe Hugill returning to Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, Josh Stones joining York City and short-term signing Paul Dummett, ironically, replacing Mellish at Carlisle.