Championship rumours: Leeds United in HUGE £120m takeover bid - plus news from Middlesbrough, Millwall, QPR and West Brom

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with Championship clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer news.

Mark Warburton has insisted that QPR star Ebere Eze will not be sold on the cheap. (London Football News)

Leeds United product Lewie Coyle would be happy to leave Elland Road on a permanent transfer in January. (Lancashire Post)

West Ham United are interested in bringing Darren Randolph back to the club with Middlesbrough weighing up cashing in on the goalkeeper in January. (The Sun)

Everton have stepped off in their pursuit of Nottingham Forests Matty Cash. (The 72)

Millwall loanee goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski does not expect to return to Portman Road to play for Ipswich Town this season. (East Anglian Times)

Leeds United have received a huge boost ahead of the January transfer window with the news that Arsenal do not plan to recall Eddie Nketiah from his loan spell at Elland Road. (Read Arsenal)

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson. (The Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is open to sending youngster Rhian Brewster out on loan - hes been linked to Leeds United. (Wales Online)