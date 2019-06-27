Championship rumours: Leeds United moving closer to signing Barcelona's Rafa Mujica | Frank Lampard could raid Derby backroom staff if he moves to Chelsea | Reading tipped to bring in Porto winger Wenderson Galeno | June 27

Leeds United are said to be moving closer to signing Barcelona starlet Rafa Mujica, after a rumoured move back to his boyhood club Las Palmas failed to materialise. (HITC)

Middlesbrough are said to have joined the likes of Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Everton wing Josh Bowler on loan, who the Toffees paid over £4 million for in 2017. (Team Talk)

Derby County’s Frank Lampard could raid the Rams if he become Chelsea boss, taking ‘six to eight’ of the backroom staff with him. (Goal)

Tottenham Hotspur are becoming increasingly confident of their chance of signing Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon this summer, in a deal believed to be worth £25m (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield Town are believed to have informed their defender Mathias Jorgensen that he can leave this summer, following their relegation to the Championship. (Daily Record)

Leeds are believed to have rebuffed an approach from Aston Villa for star midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but the Villains are still expected to table a £10 million bid. (Football Insider)

Hull City are looking to land 23-year-old Lawrence Shankland, who scored an impressive 34 goals in the Scottish second tier with Ayr United last season. (Scottish Sun)

West Bromwich Albion are understood to have rejected a bid from Watford for their key defender Craig Dawson, despite his contract heading into its final year. (Daily Mail)

Reading have been tipped to bring in Porto winger Wenderson Galeno on loan, as his club are eager for him to gain valuable first team experience. (Football League World)