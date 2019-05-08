Championship rumours: Leeds United target Yoann Barbet | Aston Villa chase Chelsea defender Gary Cahill | May 8

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kieran Westwood is believed to have been offered a contract by recently relegated Huddersfield Town. The veteran stopper's current deal with the Owls expires this summer. (Football Insider)

The Owls are among a number of sides chasing Coventry City defender Jordan Wills, but face stiff competition from the likes of Hull City and Derby County to sign the highly-rated 24-year-old. (Coventry Live)

Leeds United target Yoann Barbet has been released by Brentford, giving the Whites the green light to snap him up on a free transfer this summer. (BBC Sport)

However, Aston Villa could provide stiff competition, as they're also keen on snapping up the Frenchman. (Birmingham Mail)

The Villains are also in the running to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, who was frozen out of the squad by manager Maurizio Sarri this season. (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield United are going toe-to-toe with Norwich City to land Tigres full-back Luis Advinculak, who is a Peru international and has impressed this season during a loan spell with La Liga side Rayo Vallecano. (Football League World)

Stoke City starlet Mohamed Akandji is believed to have agreed a contract to join Chelsea in the summer, despite the Blues currently serving a two-window transfer ban. (TEAM Talk)

Norwich City have turned their attentions towards Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne, who has shone in the Turkish top tier this season, scoring eight goals in nine matches. (Read Norwich)