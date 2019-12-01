All the latest Championship transfer news from around the web.

Championship rumours: Leeds United to battle Champions League GIANTS for £8m-rated ex-Arsenal man, plus news from Cardiff City, Birmingham, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest

The January transfer window is just around the corner, with Championship clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest Championship transfer gossip.

Hull City owner Assem Allam has confirmed that he wont sell Newcastle United target Jarrod Bowen for 20m. (Various)

1. Newcastle United could miss out

Hull City owner Assem Allam has confirmed that he wont sell Newcastle United target Jarrod Bowen for 20m. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Nottingham Forest are believed to be the front runners to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this winter. (Birmingham Live)

2. Forest target Dwight Gayle

Nottingham Forest are believed to be the front runners to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle this winter. (Birmingham Live)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Leeds United have agreed to sign former Derby County striker Matej Vydra for 7 million ahead of January. (Various)

3. Leeds United look set to sign Burnley striker

Leeds United have agreed to sign former Derby County striker Matej Vydra for 7 million ahead of January. (Various)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Reports on Saturday have claimed Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is a potential target for Blues as Pep Clotet is set for the sack at St Andrew's. (Coventry Live)

4. Mark Robins to Birmingham

Reports on Saturday have claimed Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is a potential target for Blues as Pep Clotet is set for the sack at St Andrew's. (Coventry Live)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3