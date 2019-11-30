All the latest transfer news from around the web.

Championship rumours: Leeds United to beat Manchester United to signing, Bristol City eye Whites forward, plus news from Hull City, Luton Town and Stoke City

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Championship clubs are eyeing mid-season deals.

Hull City owner Assem Allam has confirmed that he wont sell Newcastle United target Jarrod Bowen 20m. (Various)

1. Jarrod Bowen to Newcastle in doubt

Newcastle United are showing an interest in Leeds United ace Ben White. (Various)

2. Steve Bruce eyes Ben White

Leeds United have agreed to sign former Derby County striker Matej Vydra for 7 million ahead of January. (Various)

3. Matej Vydra to Leeds United

Young Luton defender Corey Panter has joined Southern League Premier Division Central side Biggleswade Town on loan until the end of January. (Luton Today)

4. Youngster departs

