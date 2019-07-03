Championship rumours: Middlesbrough linked with a move for Liverpool's Ryan Kent | Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock to let a number of players leave | Sides from both China and the Middle East chase Middlesborough forward Britt Assombalonga | July 3

Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions with Tottenham Hotspur over the possibility of bringing midfielder Joshua Onomah back to Hillsborough, despite his injury trouble last season. (Sheffield Star)

Middlesbrough are the latest side to be linked with a move for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, who is likely to cost around £12 million. (Northern Echo)

Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko is set to leave the club for Turkish side Denizlispor, after failing to impress following his permanent move to Elland Road in 2017. (HITC)

Championship sides have been given a warning over selling their stadiums to exploit a Financial Fair Play loophole system, amid ongoing investigations into Aston Villa’s conduct. (The Times)

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has claimed that he will be required to let a number of players leave, as he looks to rebuild his squad with fresh faces. (BBC Sport)

Hull City’s chances of loaning Wolves’ Rafa Mir look to have increased, with the 22-year-old apparently unwilling to join La Liga B outfit Real Zaragoza. (Sport Witness)

Barnsley are believed to be edging closer to signing Leeds’ powerhouse defender Aapo Halme, who made five appearances for his side last season. (Football Insider)

Sides from both China and the Middle East are believed to be interested in signing Middlesborough forward Britt Assombalonga, after Fulham were put off by Boro’s £15m demands. (Team Talk)

Queens Park Rangers talisman Luke Freeman is set to be announced as Sheffield United player, following the Rs' acquisition of two new midfielders on loan. (Sheffield Star)