Championship rumours: Sheffield Wednesday linked with former Arsenal youngster Chuks Aneke | Middlesbrough chase Charlton Athletic defender Anfernee Dijksteel | Aston Villa linked with Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo | June 20

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for former Arsenal youngster Chuks Aneke, who netted 19 times for MK Dons in League 2 last season. (Team Talk)

The Owls are also believed to still be in the running to sign Motherwell winger David Turnbull, but the Scotland U21 ace may well opt for a move to Norwich City. (Scottish Sun)

West Bromwich Albion have emerged as contenders to sign Arsenal forgotten man Carl Jenkinson, who is also thought to be a transfer target of Celtic. (Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate is looking to make Charlton Athletic defender Anfernee Dijksteel his first signing, following a stellar season with the Addicks. (The Sun)

Aston Villa have been linked with a £25 million move for Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, who was unable to prevent his side’s relegation last season. (Daily Mirror)

Swiss striker Michael Frey is reportedly unsure whether a move to Leeds United would suit him, as the Fenerbahce forward has reservations over playing in the English second tier. (HITC)

Hull City have been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir, who spent last season on loan with Spanish side Las Palmas. (Football League World)

Blackburn Rovers are lining up a £350,000 move for Australia international Brandon O’Neil, who plays as a holding midfielder for Sydney FC. (Daily Mail)

West Brom could be parting ways with their defender Craig Dawson, who has been linked with a move back to the Premier League with Watford. (Sky Sports)