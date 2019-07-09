Championship transfer LIVE: Leeds star 'turns down' new deal | Nottingham Forest eye Ligue 1 duo | Derby ace wanted by German giants | Updates on West Brom and Brentford

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier.

1. West Brom nearing 10m exit Burnley are on the brink of re-signing Jay Rodriguez from West Bromwich Albion after activating his 10m release clause. (Various)

2. Blades stepping up Maupay chase Sheffield United have made enquiries of over a 16.5million for Brentford forward striker Neal Maupay. (Daily Mail)

3. Forest tracking Ligue 1 duo Nottingham Forest are tracking Bordeaux's Younousse Sankhare and Nice's Remi Walter. (France Football)

4. Rams winger wanted by German club Derby County's Florian Jozefzoon has emerged as a target for Schalke with David Wagner a fan of the winger. (Football Insider)

