Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Championship Transfer LIVE: Tottenham plot Kalvin Phillips bid | West Brom suffer striker snub | Preston 'in talks' with West Ham ace | Steve Bruce 'resigns' at Sheffield Wednesday | Wigan set for double swoop

As little as four weeks remains in the Championship transfer window.

Swansea City are considering a season-long loan offer to Chelsea for attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer. (Sky Sports)

Swansea City are considering a season-long loan offer to Chelsea for attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer. (Sky Sports)
Luton striker Jake Jervis could still have a future at Kenilworth Road according to boss Graeme Jones. (Luton Today)

Luton striker Jake Jervis could still have a future at Kenilworth Road according to boss Graeme Jones. (Luton Today)
Wigan Athletic are closein on the signing of Jamal Lowe from Portsmouth in a fee worth near the 3m asking price. (Portsmouth News)

Wigan Athletic are closein on the signing of Jamal Lowe from Portsmouth in a fee worth near the 3m asking price. (Portsmouth News)
Lowe will join left-back Antonee Robinson after Everton granted the 21-year-old a permament move to the DW Stadium. (Liverpool Echo)

Lowe will join left-back Antonee Robinson after Everton granted the 21-year-old a permament move to the DW Stadium. (Liverpool Echo)
