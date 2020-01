Wigan Athletic feature in today's Championship blog.

We have a couple of weeks left of the January transfer window, and sides in the second tier are falling over themselves to land the best deals. Wigan Athletic are linked with a busy end to the transfer window, and in today's roundup of news there is a surprising story regarding interest from an Italian giant in one of their players.Scroll down to check out the latest news, and hit F5 or the refresh button to see the most recent updates.