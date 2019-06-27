Championship transfer RECAP: Leeds launch loan bid | Whites ace agrees £20k-a-week offer | Nottingham Forest win goalkeeper race | Bristol City close in on £750k deal - plus more updates
With as little as seven weeks remaining in the Championship transfer window - the rumour mill is beginning to spin faster.
Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the second-tier.
1. Preston appoint new chairman
Preston North End appointed Craig Hemmings as the club's new chairman. "I am delighted to take up the position," Hemmings said. "My family's connections with PNE have been in place for almost five decades."