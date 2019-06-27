Helder Costa

Championship transfer RECAP: Leeds launch loan bid | Whites ace agrees £20k-a-week offer | Nottingham Forest win goalkeeper race | Bristol City close in on £750k deal - plus more updates

With as little as seven weeks remaining in the Championship transfer window - the rumour mill is beginning to spin faster.

Preston North End appointed Craig Hemmings as the club's new chairman. "I am delighted to take up the position," Hemmings said. "My family's connections with PNE have been in place for almost five decades."

1. Preston appoint new chairman

Millwall have fought competition to sign goalkeeper Frankie Fielding following his release from Bristol City. (South London Press)

2. Millwall set to sign Fielding

Bundesliga club Schalke are weighing up a 10million-plus offer for Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy. (Football Insider)

3. German giants want Murphy

Hull City boss Grant McCann has enquired about signing Marcus Maddison, who he managed at Peterborough United. (Peterborough Telegraph)

4. Hull submit Maddison enquiry

