Championship transfer rumours: £3million price tag put on Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Leeds United want Bundesliga star, Huddersfield in market for new 'keeper

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Wigan's Cedric Kipre, but it will only happen if Jack Ross's side are promoted to the Championship.

Preston will ‘keep their net spread wide’ this summer as they look to bring players to Deepdale, says Alex Neil. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Danny Mills says Leeds United put "all their eggs in one basket" in January by pursuing Daniel James, which could cost them promotion. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce could be willing to pay £3million for loan defender Michael Hector, according to Sun journalist Michael Morgan (via Birmingham Mail).

Aston Villa have allowed Harry McKirdy and Mitchell Clarke to leave the club. (Birmingham Live)

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonal Lossl will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Rangers are fighting with Derby County to secure the signature of St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clarke. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Wolfsburg midfielder Elvis Rexhbecaj. (Bild)