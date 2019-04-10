Championship transfer rumours: Leeds man nears exit, Sheffield United loanee wanted permanently and ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss gets new job

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has secured a new job with German second tier outfit St Pauli. (Star)

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton says he would like to keep Sheffield United loanee Ched Evans permanently this summer after an impressive season in League One. (Blackpool Gazette)

Reported Leeds United target Yannick Bolasie says no contact has been made yet with the automatic promotion chasers. (Walfoot)

Southampton are said to be leading a four team chase for Birmingham City’s Che Adams – Everton, Norwich and Burnley are also thought to be interested. (Birmingham Mail)

Michael Appleton has emerged as a candidate for the vacant managerial position at QPR. (Telegraph)

West Brom have been handed a blow as Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has refused to rule out returns for Jacob Murphy and Dwight Gayle, who are both on loan with the Baggies. (Birmingham Mail)

Leeds United’s Caleb Ekuban has taken one step closer to an Elland Road exit, as he has reportedly agreed terms with Trabzonspor and is waiting for the Whites to agree a €1m deal. (Sport Witness)

Rangers have stepped up their pursuit of Birmingham City man Greg Stewart. (Birmingham Live)