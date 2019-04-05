Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United target Wigan midfielder , Derby County man linked with Europe move

Here’s all the latest rumours from around the Championship...

Leeds United are targeting Wigan Athletic’s Nick Powell to replace Samuel Saiz. (Football Insider)

Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are interested in bringing Swansea’s Ben Cabango to the Bundesliga. (Sun)

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has admitted he can see Mason Mount moving to Europe, with RB Leipzig reportedly interested. (Sky Sports)

QPR have their eye on Charlton manager Lee Bowyer as their replacement for Steve McClaren. (Evening Standard)

Former Derby striker Tommy Johnson has joined Nottingham Forest’s coaching staff. (Derby Telegraph)

Derby have offered Kelle Roos a new deal and they want the goalkeeper to stay. (Derby Telegraph)