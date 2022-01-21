Channel Islands-born midfielder on Wigan Athletic radar following Chelsea trial

Joe Adams

The 17-year-old from Guernsey only joined Sholing last summer, but has impressed enough to catch the eyes of Latics scouts.

During that time he was also called up by England schoolboys, and was invited for a trial at Premier League giants Chelsea.

And he looks poised to join the Latics Academy set-up to continue his development.

While his club, Sholing, appeared to confirm the signing on Friday morning, it's understood the deal has not yet been completed.

"I am pleased to announce our young first-team player, Joe Adams, has been given an 18-month contract with a further 12 month option by League One club Wigan Athletic, " said Sholing manager Dave Diaper.

"This is great news not only for Joe but for Sholing FC, in so much that it has proven a clear pathway from grassroots to professional football.

"Joe travelled from Guernsey to the mainland to gain more attention and his performances for the Boatmen did exactly that.

"He was given the opportunity to display his ability in the Southern League at the age of 16, through his dedication and the club's determination to give the platform to its youth players to show their ability.

"Good luck on your journey Joe from everyone at Sholing!"