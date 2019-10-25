Charlie Mulgrew to miss Wigan Athletic's trip to Bristol City

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has confirmed that Charlie Mulgrew will be unavailable for Sunday’s trip to Bristol City.

Defender Mulgrew, who is on-loan from Blackburn Rovers, was forced-off in the 63rd minute of Latics’ cruel last-gasp defeat at Derby County on Wednesday.

And boss Cook admitted that the Scottish international will not be back in time to face Bristol City.

“Charlie is not looking great at the minute as you can imagine - he’s come off with a hamstring problem that doesn’t look too good at the minute.

“We have got two-or-three other injuries, but as you can imagine, it’ll be very low-key training in relation to getting down to Bristol City to play in a game on Sunday.

“I think the same for all teams, three Championship games in a week can be very tough for every player- not just for the Wigan players - so we’ll monitor all the lads - and have a look what we’ve got available.”

Danny Fox, who has been on the sidelines since the end of August, may be in contention to make his return in-place of the injured Mulgrew.

“We’re certainly looking at Danny and whether he is ready,” Cook revealed

“If Danny’s ready, he’ll probably go in. But if he’s not ready, there’s not a chance that we will risk him for the game.”

“We’re 13 games in, so there’s a lot of football to be played in this division for all teams, so risking players is just something that we won’t do.”