Charlie Mulgrew will have to 'wait for his chance' - Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook could not hide his delight after Charlie Mulgrew's protracted loan move to Wigan Athletic was confirmed on Friday morning.

The 33-year-old put pen to paper just minutes before the Thursday 5pm deadline, but Latics were made to wait before the EFL ratified the deal.

"Charlie's pedigree is there for everyone to see," enthused the Latics boss.

"He's captained Blackburn, he's captained Scotland and we're delighted to get him in.

"It gives us not cover, but competition, in that central defensive area.

"And when the squad gets stretched, having players like him available is massive for us."

Centre-back was the only area of the squad without two senior players competing for every shirt, and Cook was happy to bring in such quality competition for Danny Fox, Chey Dunkley and Cedric Kipre.

"The big thing was Charlie's thought process - and what he wants from us," he added.

"That was very important, because I genuinely like our three centre-backs a lot.

"They're good lads, they're Wigan players through and through, very committed to the club.

"We wanted someone to come in who...wouldn't be happy to be patient and not play, but someone who would respect how well the others have been doing.

"Charlie was very good about that, and he's going to bring a wealth of experience here.

"He may have to wait for his chance, but opportunities arrive for everyone - and it's up to the player then to take it."