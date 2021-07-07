Charlie Wyke eyes ''long, successful spell' with Wigan Athletic

Charlie Wyke

The 28-year-old striker was a free agent after turning down a new deal at Sunderland, for whom he netted 31 times last season.

And after narrowly missing out on promotion during his three years on Wearside, he is determined to get over the line as a Wigan player under Leam Richardson.

"I’ve been speaking to the club for a few weeks," he said. "And from the day I met the manager, I knew this was the club I wanted to play for.

"The way he (Leam) sold the club to me, he showed me a presentation of how strikers had done in the past, and how he could get the best out of me, and I thought this was the best place for my career going forward.

"The club ticks all the boxes in terms of how they want to play, the stadium and the fans.

"I can’t wait to get started now and hopefully it’s a long, successful spell for me."