Charlie Wyke won't be given special treatment - Wigan Athletic chief

Charlie Wyke will be afforded no special treatment when he makes his long-awaited return to the Wigan Athletic first-team set-up.

By Paul Kendrick
Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:19 pm

The 29-year-old made a very welcome appearance in Latics' opening pre-season hit-out at Bamber Bridge in midweek.

Read More

Read More
Charlie Wyke delighted with Wigan Athletic comeback

It was his first outing since suffering a cardiac arrest at Christopher Park last November, which appeared to put a massive question mark against his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Charlie Wyke in action at Bamber Bridge

After a meticulous programme of rest, recuperation and rehabilitation - plus the fitting of an implantable defibrillator to provide protection - Wyke is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Christian Eriksen and continue his career.

And manager Leam Richardson is delighted to see him back in the fold.

"It speaks for itself, doesn't it?" said the Latics boss.

"It was important we didn't put anything out from the club, or anything from Charlie, in the lead-up.

"But he's ticked every box, his fitness levels are very good, and it was fantastic to see him out there again.

"I said before, if he didn't make it, it certainly wouldn't be for the lack of trying or the lack of wanting.

"He'll go from strength to strength now as far as I'm concerned, I'll just be picking him in the No.9 shirt.

"He'll be judged on his goals, and his first touch - which needs to improve, judging on tonight!

"But he's straight back in, and it's great to see.

"Obviously he'll still need a little bit of time, but he'll be judged as any of the other players would on what he produces."

Charlie WykeLeam RichardsonChristian Eriksen