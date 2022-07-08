Charlie Wyke won't be given special treatment - Wigan Athletic chief

The 29-year-old made a very welcome appearance in Latics' opening pre-season hit-out at Bamber Bridge in midweek.

It was his first outing since suffering a cardiac arrest at Christopher Park last November, which appeared to put a massive question mark against his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Wyke in action at Bamber Bridge

After a meticulous programme of rest, recuperation and rehabilitation - plus the fitting of an implantable defibrillator to provide protection - Wyke is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Christian Eriksen and continue his career.

And manager Leam Richardson is delighted to see him back in the fold.

"It speaks for itself, doesn't it?" said the Latics boss.

"It was important we didn't put anything out from the club, or anything from Charlie, in the lead-up.

"But he's ticked every box, his fitness levels are very good, and it was fantastic to see him out there again.

"I said before, if he didn't make it, it certainly wouldn't be for the lack of trying or the lack of wanting.

"He'll go from strength to strength now as far as I'm concerned, I'll just be picking him in the No.9 shirt.

"He'll be judged on his goals, and his first touch - which needs to improve, judging on tonight!

"But he's straight back in, and it's great to see.