Charlton 0 Wigan Athletic 2: Fans' reaction on social media

Wigan Athletic fans at Charlton

@GallenLeung: “Whatmough MOTM, solid af. Won all the balls and headers. Watts Power Wyke Darikwa all did superb too. McClean in Lg1 is a crime. What a club”

@mattypriv96: “Darikwa looks a better left back than right back ... some performance that is, whatmough is some player, Naylor class, Power class... and to bring on subs like Jimmy Mac 3/4 more bodies and 100 points it will be #wafc”

@iancusick: “Wigan Athletic, you “get it” or you don’t . But if you do, then you DO. Will never be the biggest club in the world, but it has a thing, something where if you are fortunate enough to to experience it; a better writer than i might find the words...I can’t #wafc”

@smwood70: “Welcome back jimmy great finish UTFT !! love it”

@ZackAtherton2: “I love this football club!!!!! What a team what a club”

@JamesSaintLatic: “A master stroke no one saw coming Darikwa at left back”

@RobG57794390: “How good is watmough. Jesus. What a player #wafc”

@mjtaylor123: “Seven points from an opening four games of Sunderland, Rotherham, Wycombe and Charlton is outstanding considering we had five players in June. Can only keep improving, onwards and upwards. #wafc”

@alexb__96: “Biggest club on the planet”

@WafcHugh: “What an ending that was!!!”

@DanielleWafc: “Its a crime against football having McClean with us in this league what a team what a club what a family....This season will be special mark my words @Talalalhammad32 @LaticsOfficial”

@mrcrowley666: “Love it!!! Fantastic game, Fantastic finish!!!! #utfc"

