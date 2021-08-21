Charlton 0 Wigan Athletic 2: James McClean scores on return

Euphoria for Latics and their fans

The Latics skipper sent the 711 fans behind the goal wild with two minutes left on the clock, heading home a brilliant cross from Max Power, before McClean broke and rounded the goalkeeper in stoppage time.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw, after Latics had enjoyed a dominant first period before fading a little after the break.

But the introduction of McClean and fellow winger Gavin Massey on the hour-mark produced the spark they needed to claim a rare three points in the capital.

Latics could have had been at least two up by half-time with Jordan Jones in the thick of the action from the off. The hosts had goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray to thank for a number of fine stops.

Jones struck the bar with the game just 10 minutes old, after a fine cross from Callum Lang.

The midfielder continued to cause Charlton problems with a number of dangerous crosses, one forcing another stop from MacGillivray, before he blasted over after a fine through-ball from Darikwa.

Charlton’s best chance before the break fell to Wigan’s FA Cup hero Ben Watson but his effort inside the box was scuffed high and wide.

As the half drew to a close, MacGillivray was called into action again, tipping over a brilliant Tom Naylor header.

Charlton came out the brighter after the break with Charlie Kirk asking questions down the left. His low drive was deflected behind before he had another effort blocked.

Latics looked to utilise Charlie Wyke more, getting a number of good balls into his feet but Charlton’s defence was well armed to deal with the big striker.

McClean and Massey picked Wigan up though and they pressed more with the game entering the final stages.

MacGillivray was forced into another fine save after Wyke’s header looked to be heading in as Latics looked to be running out of time.

But Charlton’s defence finally gave away with Darikwa beating those around him to prod home Power’s cross.

Six minutes were added on and as Charlton pushed, they were caught napping at the back as McClean burst through, rounded the goalkeeper and sealed the three points and a dream return.

Charlton Athletic: Craig MacGillvary, Chris Gunter, George Dobson (Conor Washington 73), Akin Famewo, Diallang Jaiyesimi (Corey Blackett-Taylor 69), Jayden Stockley, Albie Morgan, Adam Matthews, Charlie Kirk (Josh Davison 90), Ryan Inniss, Ben Watson. Subs: Nathan Harness, Jason Pearce, Charles Clayden, Deji Eletwe

Wigan Athletic: Ben Amos, Kell Watts, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Jordan Cousins, Max Power, Charlie Wyke, Jordan Jones (Gavin Massey 62), Callum Lang (James McClean 62), Tendayi Darikwa, Will Keane (Stephen Humphrys 90). Subs: Jamie Jones, Tom Pearce, Gwion Edwards, Thelo Aasgard