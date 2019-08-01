Chelsea's Dujon Sterling keen to learn from Paul Cook following Wigan Athletic loan move

Wigan Athletic have swooped to bring in Chelsea's Dujon Sterling on a season-long loan.



The 19-year-old wing back arrives just two days before they open their new Championship campaign against Cardiff City.

"It's good to get it over the line and hopefully I can get started as soon as possible," said Sterling. "I heard the gaffer here is a really good guy and I want to learn from him and hopefully he can make me a better player.

"I have a big engine and I love to get assists and goals if possible, and I love to defend as well."

Paul Cook had already brought in David Marshall, Antonee Robinson, Lewis Macleod and Joe Williams this summer, and are favourites to land Portsmouth striker Jamal Lowe.

Latics had huge success last season with another young Chelsea loanee, Reece James, and will be hoping Sterling can also make his mark.

The England youth international spent last season on loan at Coventry City, catching the eye of a number of Championship clubs before choosing to continue his development with Latics.

Sterling has won 39 youth international caps, most recently for England’s U20 side, and was part of England’s U19 side when they won the UEFA U19 European Championships in 2017 and was named in the Team of the Tournament for his contributions.

He has also twice won the FA Youth Cup with Chelsea as well as the UEFA Youth League on two occasions.

Dujon will wear the number 15 shirt at Latics.