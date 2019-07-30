Chelsea starlet set to follow in footsteps of Reece James at Wigan Athletic!

Wigan Athletic are close to tying up a loan deal for Chelsea starlet Dujon Sterling – to fill the shoes vacated by his Stamford Bridge pal Reece James!

Sterling, 19, is a couple of months older than James, who spent a hugely-successful campaign with Latics last term, sweeping the board at the player of the year awards.

Having spent last season on loan with Coventry in League One, Sterling’s now set for a step up to the second tier.

And Latics are at the head of the queue for his services, having won plenty of favour at Chelsea by looking after James so well.

Sterling, who made 38 appearances for Coventry last term, has played for England at every level up to Under-20 - being named in the 'team of the tournament' at both the Under-17 and Under-19 Euros.

He would compete with Nathan Byrne for the right-back role at the DW Stadium.

Latics are also understood to be close to clinching a seven-figure deal for Everton midfielder Joe Williams.

The 22-year-old, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Barnsley and then Bolton, has been made available by the Goodison Park outfit.

And Paul Cook is hoping to reunite him with Antonee Robinson, who joined Latics earlier this summer for around £2million.

The Latics boss has endured a frustrating summer so far in terms of recruitment.

Apart from Robinson – who was with Latics last term on loan – he’s only managed to bring in goalkeeper David Marshall and midfielder Lewis Macleod.

Portsmouth’s Jamal Lowe remains a target, although it’s thought Latics are unwilling to go as high as the £3million asking price.

Having missed out on Jordan Hugill – who joined QPR from West Ham on loan over the weekend – Cook is also desperate to add an experienced striker.

Joe Garner is the only senior striker on the books, although Young England star Joe Gelhardt, 17, has been promoted to the first-team squad after a very impressive pre-season.