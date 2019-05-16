Chey Dunkley on the lessons Wigan Athletic are looking to learn

Chey Dunkley says Wigan Athletic will start preparations for next season by picking apart how they performed last term.

Centre-half Dunkley figured 38 times in the Championship last term as Latics were able to finish 12 points above the drop zone.

Paul Cook’s troops enjoyed a flying start to life back in the Championship after they picked up five wins and a draw from their opening 10 league games but a slump in form left Latics in free-fall as they won just one game in December and January.

Relegation was a genuine concern at the DW Stadium but as they entered the business end of the campaign, Latics were able to regain their early season form and record key victories against Bolton Wanderers, Leeds United and Preston North End to confirm their Championship status

It was mission accomplished for Cook and his players as the club’s sole aim for the season was to simply avoid the drop.

Dunkley said that Latics will prepare for 2019-20 campaign by reflecting on their performances over the last 12 months.

“The first step then is to look back on last year, and assess what we did right, what did wrong, and work out how we can improve,” he said.

“I think we’re all ready for a break, because we’ve all been through the wringer this season.

“As well as physically, it’s also important to have a break mentally, to switch off and take some time out.”