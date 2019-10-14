Chey Dunkley: Wigan Athletic partnership with Charlie Mulgrew is really growing

Wigan Athletic centurion Chey Dunkley has hailed the influence of new recruit Charlie Mulgrew on his game.

The pair have formed a formidable partnership at the back for Paul Cook’s side since they first started alongside each other in August’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley.

Mulgrew’s addition to the back line coincided with an upturn in form, as Latics picked up eight points in six games, including some tough tests against top-half sides.

“Playing with Charlie, he’s very experienced like Foxy (Danny Fox),” said Dunkley.

“Left-footed, got a great wand on him and he’s a top lad off the field as well.

“To play with someone with his experience is always going to help me.

“I’m 27 but I always feel like you’ve got something to learn in the game and I’m always open to learn off people who have done things.

“He’s won titles at Celtic and his accolades speak volumes – he’s a top, top player.”

Latics aren’t short of options at the heart of their defence, with Cedric Kipre and Danny Fox also knocking on the dor for selection.

And Dunkley was quick to stress that, despite his fledgling partnership with Mulgrew, it remains a squad game.

The former Oxford man added: “I think all of them are different but they’re all good, solid centre halves.

“We bring different things to the table, and they’ve been playing with each other as well.

“I’ve formed a good partnership with Charlie and long may that continue in terms of performances. But there’s a lot of hard work to be done.”

Joe Gelhardt led England Under-18s to a fine 5-2 victory against Poland Under-19s over the weekend.

The 17-year-old, captaining his country, scored two goals and set up another for the Young Lions, who face Slovakia later today.