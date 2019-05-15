Christian Walton reflects on a great two years at Wigan Athletic

Christian Walton says he’ll never forget his time at Wigan Athletic – wherever he ends up next season.

The Brighton keeper has spent the past two seasons on loan at Latics, and has admitted he is open to remaining with the club despite interest from Stoke and Derby County.

But wherever he ends up this summer, Walton has happy memories of his time at the DW Stadium.

“Overall it’s been a great two years, and a period of my life I’ll never forget," he said.

“The club, the staff, the fans, have been brilliant with me.

“It’s been a great two years and I’ve really enjoyed my time here.

“There’s ups and downs in football – obviously I broke my leg last year, and I was out of the side for a couple of months this year.

“But it’s about keeping a level head as much as you can."

And Walton was happy to have a hand in Latics’ strong finish, which he hopes they can carry into next season.

“We wanted to end on a high, and ensure the lads can take some momentum into next year,” he said.

“On a personal note, it was nice to finish with a clean sheet against Millwall, after starting with one last season at MK Dons.

“To finish 12 points above the drop zone is a good achievement.

“It almost makes you wonder what we were worrying about!

“But we finished the season with some good wins and it’s nice to finish in a decent position in the table.”