Each season brings a new influx of young talent - and this Championship campaign is no different.

We've recently picked out 22 Championship players that we believe can thrive in the Premier League but in this addition, to help break down the batch of new arising second-tier stars, we take a look at each of the 24 clubs and elect their hottest prospect. Click and scroll through the pages:

Grealish, 23, has been Villas biggest asset over the last few years after a 25m bid from Tottenham last summer. Missing the clubs previous 11 games through injury, Dean Smiths side have managed to win just two games without him.

Burnley saw a 9m deadline day bid for Adams rebuffed last month, and the 22-year-old is now reportedly being eyed by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal after hitting an impressive 19 goals so far this term.

According to The Sun, the 21-year-old right-back had five Premier League clubs including Newcastle United - monitoring his situation in January after breaking into Tony Mowbrays first-team this season.

Connell, 17, is free to leave outside the transfer window as he is classed as a second-year scholar, despite making his senior debut last month. Bolton have reportedly rejected two bids from Brighton over the last few weeks.

Maupay, 22, has been in inspired form this campaign with 18 goals in 29 Championship appearances. Naturally, he attracted interest from elsewhere last month, however Brentfords 20m valuation warned those parties off.

Callum ODowda is a close runner but genuine interest from Man Utd and Chelsea suggests Semenyo, 19, is a real talent. He might not be Ashton Gate any longer after the Blues made an approach to sign him last month.

Its virtually impossible to separate these two and the worst thing about it, they arent the Rams property! On the books at Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively, PL clubs will be lining up to take the pair on loan next term.

January interest from Tottenham brought the Tigers into slapping a reported 20m price tag on the attacker as he averages a goal every two games in the Championship this season.

Dozzell, 19, has been through a tough time of late after missing the whole of last season with a cruciate ligament injury. He scored on his debut aged 16 and is aiming to stake first-team place again in a struggling Ipswich side.