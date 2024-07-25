Come in No.9, as Wigan Athletic snare seventh summer signing from Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Hugill admitted to being 'over the moon' after being handed the Wigan Athletic No.9 shirt following his season-long loan move from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old frontman becomes Latics' seventh summer signing, after staying behind when the rest of the United squad jetted out to the US for their pre-season tour.

"I am very delighted to be here," he said. "It's been a long time coming, but I am over the moon to get it done, and can't wait to get started.

Joe Hugill shows off his new Latics No.9 shirt

"To get the number nine shirt is a massive honour. It’s my favourite number, I’ve worn it all my life, and I’ll wear it with pride. Hopefully, I can show what I can do with it."

Hugill came through the ranks at both Newcastle United and Sunderland before joining United in the summer of 2020.

And after working his way up towards the first-team picture, he was an unused substitute in United's FA Cup third-round victory at Wigan back in January.

“I am delighted we’ve managed to sign Joe," said Latics boss Shaun Maloney. "He’ll be a great addition to the group, and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He is a hard-working number nine and has been a natural goal-scorer throughout his time at Manchester United. He has a lot of strong attributes and I am really happy to have him here.”

Hugill spent the second half of last season on loan in League One with Burton Albion, making 20 appearances for the Brewers as they avoided the drop to League Two.

“At the back end of the season, I came here with Burton and had a chat with the gaffer,” added Hugill.

"Obviously I've been in pre-season with United, but then we finally got it done. How ambitious the gaffer was for the season matches my ambitions, and I can't wait to get started.

"It's a young squad here, a lot of lads at a similar age to myself, and it should be a good season for us. As a striker, all you want to do is score goals, and hopefully I can bring even more to the team, in and out of possession."

Hugill’s settling in process will be aided by Tom Huddlestone – his former United Under-21 coach – recently being added to the Latics coaching staff.

“We’re really pleased to have brought Joe to our club," added Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch.

"I’d like to thank Manchester United for facilitating the move, and we’re looking forward to seeing how Joe performs during his time with us.

“Joe is a talented young player, who will bring a lot of energy and speed to our frontline.“

Already this summer, Latics have Dion Rankine from Chelsea, Will Aimson from Exeter City, Tyrese Francois from Fulham and Toby Sibbick from Hearts, as well as securing the services of loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford).