COMPETITION: How to win tickets for Wigan Athletic v Shrewsbury in the Papa John's Trophy

Wigan Athletic take on Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy

Leam Richardson’s side take on Shrewsbury at the DW Stadium in the EFL Trophy on November 10.

Wigan Today has teamed up with cup sponsor Papa John’s to give Latics fans an opportunity to win entry to the game by answering one question.

The pizza delivery chain is giving EFL football fans the chance to watch their team play for free, by giving away hundreds of free tickets throughout the 2021/22 season.

This is the first season supporters have been in the grounds since the competition became the Papa John’s Trophy.

To celebrate this, they are also offering a special ‘two for one’ deal, with 50 free tickets up for grabs.

These will be allocated on a first come, first served basis, with fans able to apply by quoting ‘PapaJohns241’ when ordering a match ticket.

Wigan have one point in their opening two games of the competition, and will be hoping to claim victory against Shrewsbury to progress to the next round.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the game, simply answer the following question: In what year did Roberto Martinez join Wigan as a player?

You can enter by emailing [email protected] or by messaging the Wigan Today Facebook page.

Answers must be submitted by Thursday October 28 by 5pm.

You can find the terms and conditions here.