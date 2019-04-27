Cook: Wigan Athletic need to 'draw a line in the sand' before moving on

Paul Cook wants his Wigan Athletic players to finish the season ‘the right way’ before looking to the summer and beyond.

Latics travel to Birmingham this afternoon for their final away game, before closing the campaign next Sunday with the visit of Millwall.

With safety assured, some fans have started to address other issues, such as the contract situation of certain players. Cook, though, is firmly focused on the here and now.

“I think at the moment the most important thing is to see out the season,” he said.

“Having said that, I’m well aware that football is like kids at Christmas – when you wake up on Boxing Day, you’re already counting the days until you can do it again!

“Let’s just get this season out the way first, but there is a lot of things going on behind the scenes at this club, the same as any other.

“At the end of the season we’ll draw a line in the sand, and work out a way of trying to move forward.

“The rest of it – how we’ll go about that, who will stay, who will go – will all come out in the summer. Now is not the time for that just yet.”

Cook must decided whether to risk Sam Morsy at Birmingham, with the skipper one caution short of a three-game ban – which would be held over into next season.