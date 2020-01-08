Cup win underlines 'positivity running through Wigan Athletic'

Wigan Athletic's historic FA Youth Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur was systematic of the feel-good factor in the club at the moment.



That's according to Peter Murphy, whose Under-18 side - including Young England stars Jensen Weir and Joe Gelhardt - deservedly saw off Spurs at the DW to book their place in round five of the prestigious competition.

Coming just 48 hours after the opening of the club's new Football Academy on Stadium Way - and with the first team having kicked off 2020 with a long-awaited away win - there's plenty of reasons to be upbeat.

“The positivity is running right through the club at the minute," Murphy said.

"The first team are battling out in the Championship and playing great football at times, we've got Category Two status and have opened the indoor on Stadium Way now.

"Add to that we have Joffy and Jensen in and around the first team and we can be so, so proud.

“The lads show us day in and day out what they have got and they have stepped up to Category Two and carried on the momentum on from last year."

Murphy's side have now won their last 13 matches, and are eight points clear at the top of their division.

And he doesn't think it will be long before some of his other starlets - including Scotland Under-19s internationals Kyle Joseph and Luke Robinson - will be joining Weir and Gelhardt in the senior ranks.

“We're trying to prepare these lads to one day get in our first team," acknowledged Murphy, whose side were watched on against Spurs by Sam Morsy and Gary Roberts, as well as Paul Cook, Leam Richardson and Anthony Barry.

"Not everyone is going to do that, but we try to develop them as people as well as players, because we want them to go on and have careers.

“All the 23s were there on Wednesday night, every 18s scholar was there, and I imagine a lot of the boys from other age groups were here again watching, as well as the staff.

“The support from the first team is also top class.

"The chairman and Joe Royle were straight in to see the players as well as the gaffer, Leam and the first-team staff.

“We go up training to Euxton sometimes and the support from the top right the way through the club is top class.”