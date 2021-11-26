Curtis Tilt on Wigan Athletic's trip to Plymouth - and getting 'credit and respect' from his team-mates!
Curtis Tilt has called on Wigan Athletic to be ready for ‘the most important part of the season coming up’ – starting this weekend at high-flying Plymouth.
Latics head into the always challenging festive period handily placed in League One, lying two points behind leaders Rotherham with a game in hand.
And Tilt wants them to keep up the pressure on their promotion rivals as they games come thick and fast.
“This is the most important part of the season coming up,” he said.
“There’s so many games crammed into such a short space of time, and you need to try to hit form and keep it going until the other side in January.”
Not that fourth-placed Latics have an easy task this weekend at third-placed Plymouth, who were top of the pile before losing their last two matches.
“The league table doesn’t lie, they’ve been doing well all season,” acknowledged Tilt.
“They’ve lost their last two but we’ll be going there giving them the maximum respect.
“At the same time, we’ll also be going there to win the game, as we do every game.”
The situation at the top has an added layer of interest with on-loan Tilt’s parent club, Rotherham, being top of the pile.
“In League One, Rotherham are always going to be up there, with the squad they’ve got,” he said.
“The squad is as good as any in this division, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they’re up there.
“They’ve also done it year in, year out at this level, and they know how to get promoted.”
Latics are aiming to get back to winning ways after the midweek draw at Cambridge, when two late goals made it a point gained rather than two lost.
“We were in charge for large parts of the game, only to concede a couple of frustrating, silly goals,” said Tilt.
“But to come back from 2-0 down, I thought we showed great character.
“We’ll definitely be better for the run-out too, with the Oxford game having been called off last weekend.
“It was a few weeks since we’d played a league game, and I think we benefited from it - I certainly did anyway.”
Tilt was speaking after being handed the Sky Bet League One ‘goal of the month’ for his recent blockbuster against Burton at the DW.
“Everyone keeps telling me it was a clearance, no-one’s given me the credit I should have had!” he laughed.
“Maybe now I’ve got a trophy to back it up, I might start getting that respect!”
